AP High Court Admit Card 2022 On Dec 16: Check CBT Schedule For Steno, Jr Asst & Others Posts

Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the Admit Card/Schedule for various posts on its official website-hc.ap.nic.in. Download PDF.

AP High Court CBT Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Andhra Pradesh High Court has released short notice regarding the Admit Card downloading date and CBT schedule for various posts including Office Assistant, Jr Asstt, Stenographer, Driver Process Server & Others. AP High Court will be conducting the CBT for these posts from 21 December 2022 onward.

Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download the Computer Based Test (CBT) schedule from the official website of AP High Court-hc.ap.nic.in.

Direct Link To Download: AP High Court CBT Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





According to the short notice released, CBT for the post of Stenographer Grade III, Junior Assistant/Typist/Field Assistant will be held from 21 December 2022 to 02 January 2023.

Exam for the post of Copyist/Examiner/Record Assistant will be held on 26 December 2022. Common Test for the post of Driver/Process Server/Office Subordinate is scheduled from 26 December to 29 December 2022.



Candidates should note that the Hall Ticket for above exam will be made available on the official website of High Court of A.P. and also on the website of all the District Court in the State of Andhra Pradesh from 16 December 2022. Candidates will get all the details including venue/timings of the exam on the Hall Ticket.

