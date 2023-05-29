AP KGBV Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1358 PGT Posts From May 30 at apkgbv.apcfss.in

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) published the notification for 1358 vacancies of PGT, Principal, and Contract Residential Teachers. Check eligibility, Vacancies, Application Process, Selection Method and Other Details.

AP KGBV Teacher Recruitment 2023: Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) is filling up 1358 vacancies for recruitment of teaching staff such as PGT, Principal, and Contract Residential Teachers. The vacancies will be filled across the state of AP on a contractual basis.

Candidates can submit their application through online mode on apkgbv.apcfss.in from May 30, 2023. The last date for receiving applications is June 5, 2023. The candidates can check the other important dates in the table below.

Only eligible women candidates can apply for APKGBV Recruitment 2023. On June 6,, KGBV will generate the merit list of the students.

Eligibility Criteria for AP KGBV Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Principal - Must possess any Post-Graduation Degree from UGC recognized University with at least 50% of marks in aggregate for OCs; 45% for BCs; 40% forSC/ST/Differently abled persons and possess B.Ed., from NCTE / UGC recognized University.

Post Graduate Teachers: Post Graduate Course from the Regional Institute of Education of NCERT or Master’s Degree from UGC recognized University with at least 50% of marks in aggregate for OCs; 45% for BCs; 40% for SC/ST/Differently abled persons in the relevant subjects as specified as under:

PGT (English) - M.A., in English

PGT (Telugu) – M.A in Telugu

PGT (Civics) - M.A., in Political Science/Public Administration

PGT (Commerce) - M.Com., in Commerce with Accountancy/Cost Accounting/ Financial Accountancy as a main subject/Master of Financial Analysis provided having B.Com in Graduation level.

PGT (History) – M.A in History

PGT (Economics)- M.A., in Economics/ Applied Economics/Business Economics/ Rural Development/ Mathematical Economics/ Econometrics.

PGT (Maths)-M.A.,/ M.Sc., in Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/ Statistics/ Applied Statistics/ M.Sc., with Pure Mathematics/ M.Sc., Maths & Computer Science/ Advanced Operational Maths and must study mathematics as a subject at their graduation level.

PGT(Physics) – M.Sc., in Physics/Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics/ M.Sc (Tech) Engineering Physics with any specialization /M.Sc., (Tech) Instrumentation/Space Physics/M.Sc. Technical Engineering Physics/ M.Sc. (Tech) Engineering Physics/ M.Sc.(Tech) Applied Electronics/M.Sc.(Tech) Electronics/ M.Sc. Engineering Physics and instrumentation/ Meteorology & Oceanography/ M.Sc (Tech) Co-Physics/ M.Sc (Astro Physics)/Any Physics based M.Sc Course of any UGC recognized University.

PGT (Chemistry) – M.Sc., Chemistry with specialization in inorganic/organic/Physical Chemistry/ Medicinal Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry and File No.SS-21021/72/2023-IED & KGBV-SSA Analytical Chemistry/ Fertilizers and Agro Chemicals/Photo Chemistry & Forest Products/ Chemistry of Foods and Drugs/ Synthetic Chemistry/ Applied Chemistry/ M.Sc., Chemistry (Associateship Exam in Chemistry) M.Sc., Chemistry with specialization in Petro chemicals/Natural Products / Polymer Chemistry/ Drugs and Pharmaceuticals/ Forest Products Chemistry. And Should have studied the subject Chemistry at their Graduation Level

PGT (Botany)- M.Sc., in Botany /Life Sciences/ Bio-Sciences/Genetics/Micro Biology/ Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/ Plant Physiology/ Biological Sciences/ Plant Sciences/ Environmental Biology/ Modern Biology/ Experimental Biology/ Marine Biology.

PGT(Zoology)- M.Sc., in Zoology/Life Sciences/ Bio Sciences/Genetics/ Micro Biology/ Bio-Technology/ Molecular Bio/ Plant Physiology/ Animal Physiology/ Animal Biology/ Environmental Biology/Modern Biology/ Animal Sciences/ Experimental Biology.

For other posts, check the notification link

Selection Process for AP KGBV Teacher Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of merit basis. The merit in both academic and professional qualifications for the post of Principals, CRTs, PGTs and PETs posts shall be calculated for 100 marks as detailed below:

SSC - 10

Intermediate - 10

Degree - 12

PG - 30

B.Ed. - 15

Service weightage marks, who worked/ working in the KGBVs as Teaching Staff - 08

Skill Test in communication abilities / Demo / Model Lesson - 15

How to Apply for AP KGBV Teacher Recruitment 2023

The candidates can apply online on the official website from 30 May to 05 June 2023.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-