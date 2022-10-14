AP PGT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Download Official Post Graduate Teacher Syllabus PDF

AP PGT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Government of Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the AP PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern on its official website. Candidates should download the syllabus and exam pattern for the AP Post Graduate Teachers exam before starting the preparation. As per the latest notice, the department has withheld the AP PGT recruitment process due to the court case and the new dates of commencement of the process shall be intimated later.
Recent Story: AP TGT PGT Recruitment Process 2022 Withheld
The candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam should know about the AP PGT exam pattern to regulate their preparation for the topics relevant to the exam. As per the notification, the selection process will have a written exam with questions asked from subjects such as the English Language Proficiency Test, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs, Perspective in Education, Educational Psychology & Content of the concerned subject, and Methodology of the concerned subject.
Check CTET Certificate & Marksheet 2022 New Update
Candidates should also download the detailed AP PGT Syllabus including the names of the topics and marking scheme released on the official website of the department. This will help them to plan effective study strategies and ace the AP PGT exam in a single attempt.
AP PGT 2022 Important Dates
The important dates for AP PGT 2022 are detailed below:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Application Start Date
|
To be updated soon
|
Last Date to submit application
|
To be updated soon
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be updated soon
|
AP PGT Written Exam Dates
|
To be updated soon
|
Result Release Date
|
To be updated soon
Check CTET 2022 Registration Process
AP PGT Exam Pattern 2022
The AP PGT Exam Pattern comprises two papers, i.e., Paper I (English Language Proficiency Test) and Paper II (Teacher Recruitment Test(TRT)). Check out the detailed exam pattern for both papers shared below:
Paper I
- The English Language Proficiency Test (Paper I) consists of multiple-choice questions.
- The standard of questions of Paper I will be up to the intermediate level.
- The duration of the exam shall be 1 Hour and 30 Minutes.
- The medium of the question paper will be English.
|
AP PGT Paper Pattern
|
Part-I
|
English Language Proficiency Test
|
100 MCQs
|
100 Marks
Paper II
- The Teacher Recruitment Test(TRT) (Paper II) consists of Objective Type questions with Multiple choice answers.
- A total of 200 MCQs asked for a maximum of 100 marks.
- The duration of the examination is 3 Hours.
- The question paper will be asked in English medium.
|
AP PGT Question Paper Pattern
|
Part
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Part-I
|
General Knowledge and Current Affairs
|
20 MCQs
|
10 Marks
|
Part-II
|
Perspective in Education
|
20 MCQs
|
10 Marks
|
Part-III
|
Educational Psychology
|
20MCQs
|
10 Marks
|
Content of concerned subject
|
100 MCQs
|
50 Marks
|
Part IV
|
Methodology of concerned subject
|
40 MCQs
|
20 Marks
|
Total
|
200 MCQs
|
100 Marks
Important Notes:
- Paper I is the only qualifying paper and marks obtained in this paper are not considered for the preparation of the merit list.
- The minimum qualifying marks for the English Proficiency Test are 60 marks for OC/BC category candidates and 50 marks for SC/ST/PH candidates.
- If the candidate of PGT fails to secure the qualifying marks in Paper-I then their Paper-II will not be evaluated and shall not be considered eligible for further rounds.
AP PGT Syllabus 2022
The candidates who are going to appear for the upcoming AP PGT exam should make sure that they are familiar with the official syllabus. The department has released the syllabus for all the subjects on the official website. Candidates can go through the AP PGT syllabus to cover all the topics relevant to the exam.
AP PGT Paper I Syllabus
Check out the detailed syllabus for paper I of the AP PGT exam below:
|
AP PGT Syllabus for Paper I
|
Subject
|
AP PGT Topics
|
English Language Proficiency Test
|
Phrasal Verbs
Parts of Speech
Prepositions
Clauses
Idiomatic Expressions
Homonyms
Synonyms/ Antonyms
Homophones
Hypernyms & Hyponyms
Spelling
Tenses
Subject/ Verb Agreement
One-word Substitutes
Foreign Phrases Used in English
Helping Verbs
Degrees of Comparison
Language Functions
Sentence Improvement
Direct/ Indirect Speech
Proverbs
Modal Auxiliaries
Word Formation
Short Forms - Full Forms
Word Collocations
Ordinary Verbs
Articles
Transformation of Sentences
Common Errors
Punctuation and Capitalization
Sentence Structures
Active/ Passive Voice
Word Order
Linkers
Reading comprehension
Writing of Discourses
Dictionary Skills
Question Tags
Types of Sentences
AP PGT Paper II Syllabus
Check out the official syllabus for Paper II of the AP PGT exam shared below:
|
AP PGT Syllabus for Paper II
|
Subject
|
AP PGT Topics
|
General Knowledge and Current Affairs
|
Standard GK and Events Happened in year 2022
|
Perspective in Education
|
|
Educational Psychology
|
|
Content
|
The AP PGT exam is going to be conducted soon. Candidates can check out the above-mentioned syllabus and exam pattern of AP PGT recruitment to understand the exam closely. Also, it is advised to pick the right set of books and attempt mock tests to strengthen the preparation.
|
CTET Study Material
|
CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips