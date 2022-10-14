AP PGT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Download Official Post Graduate Teacher Syllabus PDF

AP PGT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Get the details on the marking scheme, exam duration, and official syllabus PDF released by the Andhra Pradesh Education Board for the recruitment of the AP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). 

AP PGT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Government of Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the AP PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern on its official website. Candidates should download the syllabus and exam pattern for the AP Post Graduate Teachers exam before starting the preparation. As per the latest notice, the department has withheld the AP PGT recruitment process due to the court case and the new dates of commencement of the process shall be intimated later.

The candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam should know about the AP PGT exam pattern to regulate their preparation for the topics relevant to the exam. As per the notification, the selection process will have a written exam with questions asked from subjects such as the English Language Proficiency Test, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs, Perspective in Education, Educational Psychology & Content of the concerned subject, and Methodology of the concerned subject.

Candidates should also download the detailed AP PGT Syllabus including the names of the topics and marking scheme released on the official website of the department. This will help them to plan effective study strategies and ace the AP PGT exam in a single attempt.

AP PGT 2022 Important Dates

The important dates for AP PGT 2022 are detailed below:

Event

Dates

Application Start Date

To be updated soon

Last Date to submit application

To be updated soon

Admit Card Release Date

To be updated soon

AP PGT Written Exam Dates

To be updated soon

Result Release Date

To be updated soon

AP PGT Exam Pattern 2022

The AP PGT Exam Pattern comprises two papers, i.e., Paper I (English Language Proficiency Test) and Paper II (Teacher Recruitment Test(TRT)). Check out the detailed exam pattern for both papers shared below:

Paper I

  • The English Language Proficiency Test (Paper I) consists of multiple-choice questions.
  • The standard of questions of Paper I will be up to the intermediate level. 
  • The duration of the exam shall be 1 Hour and 30 Minutes.
  • The medium of the question paper will be English.

AP PGT Paper Pattern

Part-I

English Language Proficiency Test

100 MCQs

100 Marks

Paper II

  • The Teacher Recruitment Test(TRT) (Paper II) consists of Objective Type questions with Multiple choice answers.
  • A total of 200 MCQs asked for a maximum of 100 marks.
  • The duration of the examination is 3 Hours.
  • The question paper will be asked in English medium.

AP PGT Question Paper Pattern

Part

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Part-I

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

20 MCQs

10 Marks

Part-II

Perspective in Education

20 MCQs

10 Marks

Part-III

Educational Psychology

20MCQs

10 Marks

Content of concerned subject

100 MCQs

50 Marks

Part IV

Methodology of concerned subject

40 MCQs

20 Marks

Total

200 MCQs

100 Marks

 

Important Notes:

  • Paper I is the only qualifying paper and marks obtained in this paper are not considered for the preparation of the merit list.
  • The minimum qualifying marks for the English Proficiency Test are 60 marks for OC/BC category candidates and 50 marks for SC/ST/PH candidates.
  •  If the candidate of PGT fails to secure the qualifying marks in Paper-I then their Paper-II will not be evaluated and shall not be considered eligible for further rounds.

AP PGT Syllabus 2022

The candidates who are going to appear for the upcoming AP PGT exam should make sure that they are familiar with the official syllabus. The department has released the syllabus for all the subjects on the official website. Candidates can go through the AP PGT syllabus to cover all the topics relevant to the exam.

AP PGT Paper I Syllabus

Check out the detailed syllabus for paper I of the AP PGT exam below:

AP PGT Syllabus for Paper I

  

Subject

AP PGT Topics

English Language Proficiency Test

Phrasal Verbs 

Parts of Speech

Prepositions 

Clauses 

Idiomatic Expressions

Homonyms 

Synonyms/ Antonyms

Homophones

Hypernyms & Hyponyms 

Spelling

Tenses

Subject/ Verb Agreement

One-word Substitutes

Foreign Phrases Used in English

Helping Verbs 

Degrees of Comparison

Language Functions

Sentence Improvement

Direct/ Indirect Speech

Proverbs

Modal Auxiliaries

Word Formation

Short Forms - Full Forms

Word Collocations

Ordinary Verbs 

Articles 

Transformation of Sentences

Common Errors

Punctuation and Capitalization 

Sentence Structures

Active/ Passive Voice

Word Order

Linkers 

Reading comprehension

Writing of Discourses

Dictionary Skills 

Question Tags

Types of Sentences

AP PGT Paper II Syllabus

Check out the official syllabus for Paper II of the AP PGT exam shared below:

AP PGT Syllabus for Paper II

  

Subject

AP PGT Topics

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Standard GK and Events Happened in year 2022

Perspective in Education
  • History of Education
  • Teacher Empowerment
  • Educational Concerns in Contemporary India
  • Acts / Rights
  • National Curriculum
  • National Educational Policy

Educational Psychology
  • Development of Child
  • Understanding Learning
  • Pedagogical Concerns

Content
  • English
  • Telugu
  • Mathematics
  • Civics
  • Physical Science
  • Botany
  • Zoology
  • Physics
  • Sanskrit
  • Chemistry
  • Social Studies
  • Commerce
  • Economics
  • Hindi

The AP PGT exam is going to be conducted soon. Candidates can check out the above-mentioned syllabus and exam pattern of AP PGT recruitment to understand the exam closely. Also, it is advised to pick the right set of books and attempt mock tests to strengthen the preparation.

FAQ

Q1. What is the AP PGT Exam Pattern for Paper I 2022?

As per the AP PGT Paper Pattern, Paper I is a qualifying paper and comprises 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 1 Hour and 30 Minutes.

Q2. What is the selection process of AP PGT Recruitment 2022?

The AP PGT selection process comprises two stages, a Written exam followed by a Certificate Verification round.

Q3. What are the sections under d the AP PGT 2022 Exam?

English Language Proficiency Test, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Perspective in Education, Educational Psychology & Content of the concerned subject, and Methodology of the concerned subject
