AP PGT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Download Official Post Graduate Teacher Syllabus PDF

AP PGT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Get the details on the marking scheme, exam duration, and official syllabus PDF released by the Andhra Pradesh Education Board for the recruitment of the AP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

AP PGT 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: The Government of Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the AP PGT Syllabus and Exam Pattern on its official website. Candidates should download the syllabus and exam pattern for the AP Post Graduate Teachers exam before starting the preparation. As per the latest notice, the department has withheld the AP PGT recruitment process due to the court case and the new dates of commencement of the process shall be intimated later.

The candidates who are going to write the upcoming exam should know about the AP PGT exam pattern to regulate their preparation for the topics relevant to the exam. As per the notification, the selection process will have a written exam with questions asked from subjects such as the English Language Proficiency Test, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs, Perspective in Education, Educational Psychology & Content of the concerned subject, and Methodology of the concerned subject.

Candidates should also download the detailed AP PGT Syllabus including the names of the topics and marking scheme released on the official website of the department. This will help them to plan effective study strategies and ace the AP PGT exam in a single attempt.

AP PGT 2022 Important Dates

The important dates for AP PGT 2022 are detailed below:

Event Dates Application Start Date To be updated soon Last Date to submit application To be updated soon Admit Card Release Date To be updated soon AP PGT Written Exam Dates To be updated soon Result Release Date To be updated soon

AP PGT Exam Pattern 2022

The AP PGT Exam Pattern comprises two papers, i.e., Paper I (English Language Proficiency Test) and Paper II (Teacher Recruitment Test(TRT)). Check out the detailed exam pattern for both papers shared below:

Paper I

The English Language Proficiency Test (Paper I) consists of multiple-choice questions.

The standard of questions of Paper I will be up to the intermediate level.

The duration of the exam shall be 1 Hour and 30 Minutes.

The medium of the question paper will be English.

AP PGT Paper Pattern Part-I English Language Proficiency Test 100 MCQs 100 Marks

Paper II

The Teacher Recruitment Test(TRT) (Paper II) consists of Objective Type questions with Multiple choice answers.

A total of 200 MCQs asked for a maximum of 100 marks.

The duration of the examination is 3 Hours.

The question paper will be asked in English medium.

AP PGT Question Paper Pattern Part Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Part-I General Knowledge and Current Affairs 20 MCQs 10 Marks Part-II Perspective in Education 20 MCQs 10 Marks Part-III Educational Psychology 20MCQs 10 Marks Content of concerned subject 100 MCQs 50 Marks Part IV Methodology of concerned subject 40 MCQs 20 Marks Total 200 MCQs 100 Marks

Important Notes:

Paper I is the only qualifying paper and marks obtained in this paper are not considered for the preparation of the merit list.

The minimum qualifying marks for the English Proficiency Test are 60 marks for OC/BC category candidates and 50 marks for SC/ST/PH candidates.

If the candidate of PGT fails to secure the qualifying marks in Paper-I then their Paper-II will not be evaluated and shall not be considered eligible for further rounds.

AP PGT Syllabus 2022

The candidates who are going to appear for the upcoming AP PGT exam should make sure that they are familiar with the official syllabus. The department has released the syllabus for all the subjects on the official website. Candidates can go through the AP PGT syllabus to cover all the topics relevant to the exam.

AP PGT Paper I Syllabus

Check out the detailed syllabus for paper I of the AP PGT exam below:

AP PGT Syllabus for Paper I Subject AP PGT Topics English Language Proficiency Test Phrasal Verbs Parts of Speech Prepositions Clauses Idiomatic Expressions Homonyms Synonyms/ Antonyms Homophones Hypernyms & Hyponyms Spelling Tenses Subject/ Verb Agreement One-word Substitutes Foreign Phrases Used in English Helping Verbs Degrees of Comparison Language Functions Sentence Improvement Direct/ Indirect Speech Proverbs Modal Auxiliaries Word Formation Short Forms - Full Forms Word Collocations Ordinary Verbs Articles Transformation of Sentences Common Errors Punctuation and Capitalization Sentence Structures Active/ Passive Voice Word Order Linkers Reading comprehension Writing of Discourses Dictionary Skills Question Tags Types of Sentences

AP PGT Paper II Syllabus

Check out the official syllabus for Paper II of the AP PGT exam shared below:

AP PGT Syllabus for Paper II Subject AP PGT Topics General Knowledge and Current Affairs Standard GK and Events Happened in year 2022 Perspective in Education History of Education

Teacher Empowerment

Educational Concerns in Contemporary India

Acts / Rights

National Curriculum

National Educational Policy Educational Psychology Development of Child

Understanding Learning

Pedagogical Concerns Content English

Telugu

Mathematics

Civics

Physical Science

Botany

Zoology

Physics

Sanskrit

Chemistry

Social Studies

Commerce

Economics

Hindi

The AP PGT exam is going to be conducted soon. Candidates can check out the above-mentioned syllabus and exam pattern of AP PGT recruitment to understand the exam closely. Also, it is advised to pick the right set of books and attempt mock tests to strengthen the preparation.