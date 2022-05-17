AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1716 Gramin Dak Sevak Posts @appost.in

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on appost.in. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022: India Post, Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. All eligible and Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at appost.in on or before 5 June 2022. The direct link to the application is given below. All candidates are advised to fill up the form carefully and read all instructions given in the notification before applying.

A total of 1716 will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts on or before 5 June 2021. Candidates can check the qualification, age limit, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 5 June 2022

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak - 1716 Posts

Check Circlewise Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English. The candidate should have studied the local language.i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022 Salary

BPM Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/DakSevak Rs.10,000/-

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate.

Download AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022 Notification

Apply Online

AP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 5 June 2022. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.