Apex Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Officer Grade Posts @eg.apexbank.in

Apex Bank Recruitment 2021: Apex Bank, MP (M.P. Rajya Sahakari Bank Mydt) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Officers Grade (Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager & Deputy Manager). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APEX Bank Officer Grade Recruitment on or before 31 January 2021.

Selected candidates can be posted in Apex Bank Head office as well as its branches and Training College of

Apex Bank officers and can be posted in any district of Madhya Pradesh.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 31 January 2021

Date of downloading of Apex Bank Admit Card - Around 7 days before examination date.

Date of online Preliminary Examination - Date of declaration of result for online Preliminary Around 03 days after conduct of Examination Preliminary examination.

Date of downloading of Call Letters for online Main Exam - Around 7 days before Examination.Date of online Main Examination.

Date of declaration of result of online main exam - Around 10 days after the conduct of Main examination

Apex Bank Vacancy Details

Deputy General Manager (SM-I) - 02

Assistant General Manager (SM-II) - 03

Manager Accounts (MM-I) - 01

Manager Law (MM-I) - 01

Manager IT (MM-I) - 01

Deputy Manager HRMD (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Marketing (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Credit (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Const./Maint. (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Finance (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Accounts (MM-II) - 01

Deputy Manager Agriculture (MM-II) - 01

Asstt. Manager HRMD (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Marketing (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Audit (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Agriculture (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Const./Maint. (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Insurance (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager IT (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Data Analyst (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Networking (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Programmer (JM-I)- 02

Asstt. Manager Cyber Security (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Risk Mgt. (JM-I) - 01

Asstt. Manager Security (JM-I) - 01

APEX Bank Officer Grade Salary:

Senior Management-I (DGM) - Pay scale 91780-130060, Total Emoluments Rs. 120739 Per Month

Senior Management-II(AGM) - Pay scale 83350-119310, Total Emoluments Rs. 110716 Per Month

Middle Management-I (Manager) - Pay scale 77150-112430, Total Emoluments Rs. 103345 Per Month

Middle Management-II Dy.Manager) - Pay scale 66700-99590, Total Emoluments Rs. 90126 Per Month 5. Junior Management-I (Asstt.Manager) Pay scale 53550-90830 Total Emoluments Rs. 73205 Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for APEX Bank Officer Grade Posts

Educational Qualification:

Deputy General Manager (Senior Management-I) - A first class Post Graduation in any discipline with MBA/PGDBM/CA and minimum 7 years working Banking Experience in the Scale III of Nationalised Bank.

Assistant General Manager (Senior Management-II) - A first class Post Graduation in any discipline with MBA/PGDBM/CA and minimum 5 years working Banking Experience in the Scale III of Nationalised Bank.

Manager Accounts (Middle Management-I) - CA/CFA(Financial Analyist) OR A First class graduate /Post graduate with 2 years full time MBA (Finance) /PGDM(Finance) or equivalent course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience.

Manager Law (Middle Management-I) - Law Graduate First class (Integrated 5 yrs Law Course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University) OR L.L.M. in first class from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience in high court or other reputed institution/law firm.

Manager IT (Middle Management-I) - A first class MCA/B.E/BTech(Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Candidate should have post qualification minimum 03 years of working experience.

Deputy Manager - HRMD (Middle Management-II) A First class graduate /Post graduate with Two Years Full time Post Graduate degree or Two Years Full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law

Deputy Manager Marketing (Middle Management-II) - A First class Graduate / Post graduate with Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM with specialization in Marketing* 8 Deputy Manager Credit (Middle Management-II) CA OR A First class graduate /Post graduate with MBA/PGDBM/PGPM/PGDM from institute of repute (two/three year programme)/Post-graduation degree in Commerce/Science /Economics.

Deputy Manager Construction/Manitenace (Middle Management-II) - A first class Bachelor/Master degree in Civil/ Electrical Engineering

Deputy Manager Finance (Middle Management-II) - CA/CFA(Financial Analyist) OR A First class graduate /Post graduate in any discipline with 2 years full time MBA (Finance) /PGDBM(Finance) or equivalent course from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

Deputy Manager Accounts (Middle Management-II) - CA/CFA(Financial Analyist) OR A First class graduate /Post graduate in any discipline with 2 years full time MBA (Finance) /PGDBM(Finance from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

Deputy Manager Agriculture (Middle Management-II) - A first class Bachelor's/Master’s degree in Agriculture/Agriculture Engineering from institute of repute recognized by the Govt.

Assistant Manager HRMD (JM-I) - A First class Graduate / Post Graduate degree/Two Years full time Post Graduate diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law* 14 Asistant Manager Marketing (JM-I) A First class graduate / Post graduate with Two Years Full time MMS (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Two Years Full time PGDBM with specialization in Marketing*

Assistant Manager Audit (JM-I) - A first class graduate /Post graduate in Commerce from institute of repute recognized by the Govt.

Assistant Manager Agricuture (JM-I) A first class graduate / Master’s degree in Agriculture/Agriculture Engineering from institute of repute recognized by the Govt.

Assistant Manager Construction/Maintenance (JM-I) - A first class graduate /Post graduate in Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering from institute of repute recognized by the Govt.

Assistant Manager Insurance (JM-I) - A First class graduate /Post graduate in any discipline from institute of repute recognized by the Govt. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in relevant field. 5 Sr.No. Name of Posts Essential Qualifications

Assistant Manager IT (JM-I) - A first class MCA/B.E/BTech(Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

Assistant Manager Data Analyst (JM-I) - A first class MCA/B.E/BTech(Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Specific Skill desired Certified data analyst such as Microsoft Certified Software Expert.

Assistant Manager Networking (JM-I) - A first class MCA/B.E/BTech(Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Specific Skill desired N+ with CCNA/CCNP

Assistant Manager Programmer (JM-I) - A first class MCA/B.E/BTech(Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Specific Skill desired Knowledge of PHP/SQL/JAVA/C#/VB.NET/Mobile Application Programmer

Assistant Manager - Cyber Security (JM-I) A first class MCA/B.E/BTech(Computer application/Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication) from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University. Specific Skill desired Certified Ethical Hacker/Certified Information security professional/Certified cloud security profession/Certified computer hacking forensic investigator

Assistant Manager Risk Mgt. (JM-I) - A First class graduate/Post graduate with MBA (Finance) /PGDBM(Finance) or equivalent course from a recognized Institute/ University.

Assistant Manager Security (JM-I) - For the post of Assistant Manager (Security) should be post Graduate and ex-Army/Air Force/Navy/ Paramilitary/ Police/SAF/ CRP/RPF person, who should have retired as a JCO/NCO or equivalent .

Age Limit:

For Senior Management I & II - 18 to 50 years

For Middle Management I & II - 18 to 40 years

For Junior Management I - 18 to 35 years

Selection Process for APEX Bank Officer Grade

The selection will be done on the basis of prelims exam followed by mains exam

How to Apply for APEX Bank Officer Grade Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for the posts on Apex bank website www.apexbank.in by click on the option "APPLY ONLINE".

Application Fee:

General/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs.1200/-

SC / ST/PH Candidates - Rs.900/-

APEX Bank Recruitment Notification PDF

APEX Bank Online Application Link