Applied Mathematics Handbook for CBSE 12th board exam preparation is available here for download in PDF format. Link to download CBSE Class 12 Handbook is given at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Handbook comprises complete details of course content. It also contains chapter-wise theory & solved examples. Students can easily understand important concepts with this book. After going through each chapter, students can also understand the types of questions which can be asked in CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics exam 2020-21.

CBSE 12th Applied Mathematics handbook also suggests that the syllabus of CBSE 12th Applied Mathematics has been designed to lead the students towards the mathematical tools applicable in the world. Exceptional efforts have been made to connect its relationships in various fields so that students who are opting for Social Science-based subjects or Commerce based subjects or skill-based subjects at the senior secondary level can also fulfil their urge of learning mathematics joyfully.

Content of CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics Handbook:

1. Fundamentals of Calculus

Basics of Limits & continuity, differentiation of non-trigonometric functions, Basic applications of derivatives in finding Marginal cost, Marginal Revenues etc. Increasing and Decreasing Functions, Maxima / Minima.

Integration as reverse process of differentiation, integration of simple algebraic functions.

2. Algebra

Introduction of Matrices, Algebra of Matrices, Determinants of Square matrices (Application only).

3. Logical Reasoning

Number series, Coding, decoding and odd man out, direction tests, blood relations, syllogism, Binary numbers, logical operations and truth table.

4. Commercial Mathematics

Calculating EMI, calculations of Returns, Compound annual growth rate (CAGR), Stocks, Shares, Debenture, valuation of Bonds, GST, Concept of Banking.

5. Probability

Introduction to probability of an event, Mutually exclusive events, conditional probability, Law of Total probability.

Basic application of Probability Distribution (Binomial Distribution, Poisson Distribution and Normal Distribution).

6. Two dimensional Geometry

Slope of a line, equation of a line in point slope form, slope intercept form and two point form.

7. Linear Programming

Introduction, related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, different types of LP, mathematical formulation of LP problem, graphical method of solution for problems in two variables.

8. Analysis of time based Data

a) Index numbers: meaning and uses of index number, construction of index numbers, construction of consumer price indices.

b) Time series & trend analysis: Component of time series, additive models, Finding trend by moving average method.

For complete details download CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics handbook (PDF) from the link given below

Download CBSE Class 12 Applied Mathematics handbook (PDF)