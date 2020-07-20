APPSC AEE Final Result 2019-20 Declared @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Roll Numbers of Selected Candidates

APPSC AEE Final Result 2019-20: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final result for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer on its official website. The result has been prepared on the basis of of Screening Test (Written Examination) and Main Examination (Computer Based Test) and verification of Original certificates

The candidates can download APPSC AEE Result from the official website of APPSC - https://psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC AEE Final Selection List PDF is also given below. The candidates can also check roll numbers of selected candidates for A.P. Rural Water Supply& Sanitation Department (Civil), Roads & Buildings Engineering Service (Civil) , Roads & Buildings Engg. Service (Electrical), Water Resource Department (Civil), Water Resource Department (Mechanical) , Panchayat Raj & Rd Engineering Service. (Civil), Tribal Welfare Engineering Department (Civil) and Public Health & Municipal Engineering Department (Civil).

APPSC AEE Final Result PDF Download

APPSC AEE Result Notice

As per the APPSC AEE Result Notice, “It is hereby notified that on the basis of the results of Screening Test (Written Examination) held on 17/02/2019 and Main Examination (Computer Based Test) 14/05/2019 & 15/05/2019 and verification of Original certificates held from 06/01/2020 to 10/01/2020, 28/01/2020, 05/06/2020, 29/06/2020 & 02/07/2020 the candidates, whose Register Numbers are given below have been provisionally selected for appointment to the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical (Direct Recruitment-General) in various Engineering Services vide Commission’s Notification No.09/2018, Dt.29/11/2018 and Corrigendum dt:26/12/2019 & 20/05/2020”

How to Download APPSC AEE Final Selection List ?

Go to the official website of APPSC i.e. psc.ap.gov.in. Click on the link ‘Selection Notification for Assistant Executive Engineers in Various Engineering Services (General Recruitment)- Notification No.09/2018’ available on the homepage Check roll numbers of selected candidates. Candidates can download the result and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The recruitment is being done to fill up 309 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services (Civil/Mechanical) under different departments.