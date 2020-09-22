APPSC CBT Mains Hall Ticket 2020 Released for Various Non-Gazetted Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Direct Link Available

APPSC CBT Mains Hall Ticket 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Hall Ticket for the Mains Examinations (CBT online) for various categories of Non-Gazetted Posts (Notification No.15/2019) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these Non-Gazetted Posts can download their hall ticket from official website of APPSC- psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the APPSC, the Hall Tickets for the Mains Examinations (CBT online) for various categories of Non-Gazetted Posts including Technical Assistant, Welfare Organiser, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers, Deputy Inspector of Survey and other has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the above Non-Gazetted Posts Mains Exam can download their Hall Tickets from the official website.

It is noted that Commission is all set to conduct the Mains Examinations (CBT online) for these posts from 25 to 27 September 2020. The CBT Mains Exam for Technical Assistant (Geophysics) in A.P Ground Water Sub - Service is scheduled on 25 September 2020.

The Mains Exam for Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology) in A.P Ground Water Sub - Service, Welfare Organiser in A.P Sainik Welfare Sub-Service, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers in Sainik Welfare Service and Technical Assistant in A.P Archaeology & Museums Sub-Service will he conducted on 26 September 2020.

The CBT Mains Exam for Technical Assistant in A.P Mines and Geology) Sub-Service and Deputy Inspector of Survey in A.P Survey and Land Records Sub-Service will be held on 27 September 2020.

All such candidates who have to appear in the above CBT Mains Online Exam can check the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC CBT Mains Hall Ticket 2020 for various Non-Gazetted Posts





Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had released the notifications for the Non-Gazetted Posts including Technical Assistant, Welfare Organiser, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers, Deputy Inspector of Survey and others against Notification No.15/2019 on its official website.