APPSC CPT Admit Card 2021 Released for Computer Proficiency Test for Office Automation @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Direct Link

APPSC CPT Admit Card 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Admit Card for the computer proficiency test against Notification No-02/2021 on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill Test round for office automation with usage of Computers and associated software can download their Admit Card from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

It is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is set to conduct the proficiency in office automation with usage of Computers and associated software from 06.04.2021 to 09.04.2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the qualifying test round can download their Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download the APPSC CPT Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User ID and Password on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download APPSC Admit Card 2021 for Computer Proficiency Test





How to Download: APPSC Admit Card 2021 for Computer Proficiency Test