APPSC Exam Schedule 2022 Out for Junior/Computer Assistant/Executive Officer Posts@psc.ap.gov.in, Check Hall Ticket Update

Andhra Pradesh PSC has released the screening test schedule for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant and Executive Officer post on its official website-psc.ap.gov.in. Download PDF here.

APPSC Exam Schedule 2022: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the screening test schedule for the posts of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in A.P. Revenue Department (Notification No.23/2021) and Executive Officer, Grade-III on its official website. Commission will conduct the screening test for both the major exams in the month of July 2022.

All those candidates applied successfully for the above exams can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, APPSC will conduct the screening test for the post of Executive Officer, Grade-III in A.P. Endowments Sub-Service (Notification No.24/2021) on 24.07.2022.

The written exam for the post of Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant in A.P. Revenue Department (Notification No.23/2021) will be held on 31.07.2022.

Candidates should note that Commission will conduct both the screening test in Off-line mode. Candidates who have applied successfully for both the exams should note that the Hall Tickets will be hosted in the Commission’s Web site well in advance of the commencement of the Examinations. You can check the details of the APPSC Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APPSC Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps