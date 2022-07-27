APPSC Executive Officer Answer Key 2022 (Released)@psc.ap.gov.in, Raise Objection, If Any

Andhra Pradesh PSC has released the Executive Officer Answer Key 2022 on its official website-psc.ap.gov.in. Download PDF here.

APPSC Executive Officer Answer Key 2022: APPSC Executive Officer Answer Key 2022 has been released by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in Executive Officer, Grade-III in A.P.

Endowment Sub-Service can check the provisional answer keys on the official website of APPSC.-psc.ap.gov.in.

You can download the APPSC Executive Officer Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.

It is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had conducted the Screening test for the post of Executive Officer, Grade-III in A.P. Endowment Sub-Service conducted on 24.07.2022.

Now Commission has uploaded the Answer Key for the General Studies & Mental Ability and Hindu philosophy and Temple system on its official website.

If any Candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, they can file their objections in the prescribed format which is available in the Commission’s website. The objections from the candidates will be accepted from 27 to 29.07.2022 through Online only.

