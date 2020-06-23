APPSC Group 1 Exam Date 2020 Announced @psc.ap.gov.in, Check APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 New Schedule Here

APPSC Group 1 Exam Date 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the new schedule for Group 1 Mains Revised Date 2020 against the notification number 27/2018. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in APPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam can check the new schedule on the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the latest update, The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has scheduled the APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam on 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 November 2020. The admit card for the same will be uploaded 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep their eyes on the official website for latest updates.

Earlier, the commission has postponed the exam date twice due to administrative reasons or COVID-19. The exam was scheduled to be conducted by APPSC in the months of March-April 2020.

The commission is conducting this exam to recruit 169 vacancies of Group 1 Services. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts shall be based on the merit in the Main Written Examination (Conventional) followed by an oral test (Interview), to be held as per the scheme of examination.

Exam Pattern:

The written test for APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2020 will be the descriptive type which will have 5 Papers including Telugu and English Paper. Telugu and English are in qualifying in nature and the marks secured in these papers are not counted for merit. The minimum qualifying marks for Telugu & English for each individual paper is 40 % for OC’s, 35 % for B.C’s, 30% for SC / ST / PH. Those who will qualify in APPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 will be called for interview round. The interview will be of 75 Marks.

