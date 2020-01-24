APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2019 Revised Dates Announced @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Other Exam Schedule Here

APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2019 Revised Dates: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) has released APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2019 and revised dates on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the Mains Exam for APPSC Group 1, Assistant B.C./ Social / Tribal Welfare Officer, Royalty Inspector and other posts, can check the revised exam schedule available on the official webstie-psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC), the Group 1 service exam now will be conducted to April 7 to April 19, 2020 in 7 sessions. Earlier the exam was scheduled for February 4 to February 16, 2020.

The notification said that now the Mains exam for Assistant Director in Andhra Pradesh Town & Country Planning will be conducted on 12 May 2020. The Mains exam for Assistant Chemist in A.P. Ground Water Service will also be conducted on 12 May 2020.

The short notification further said that the Main examination for the recruitments of Jr. Lecturers, Polytechnic Lecturers, Forest Range Officers, Divisional Accounts Officers, Degree College Lecturers and Non-Gazetted posts (including Post Code No.03 of Notification No.14/2019) will be conducted as per the earlier schedule.

Candidates can check the Mains Exam Schedule on the Commission’s web site: www.psc.ap.gov.in. You can check the Exam Schedule from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2019 Revised Dates





How to check APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2019 Revised Dates

Visit on the official website of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link-Revised Examination Schedule - Group- I Services Notification No.27/2018 & Various Gazetted Posts Limited Recruitment / General Recruitment - Notification No.14/2019 available on the home page.

A new PDF will be open where you can check the Exam Schedule.

Download and save a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service (APPSC) for latest updates regarding the Mains Exam for various notifications. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.