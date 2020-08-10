APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2020 Released @psc.ap.gov.in for Absentees, Check APPSC CPT Advt. No. 25/2018 Call Letter Here

APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2018-20 on its website. Candidates who were earlier not able to appear for the qualifying test relating to Group-II Services (Notf.No.25/2018) can appear for the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) on 18 and 19 August 2020 at the allotted venue.

The commission has uploaded APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2020 on the official website of appsc.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in. The candidates can download APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2020 by entering a User ID, Password and captcha code. The candidates can directly access the APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2020 download link through this article.

The commission had earlier took the qualifying test relating to Group-II Services (Notf.No.25/2018) namely “Proficiency in Office Automation with the usage of Computer and Associated Software (CPT)” held from 20th to 23rd July 2020. According to the notice, it is a final call for absentee candidates after this no candidate will not be entertained.

All those candidates who were earlier not able to appear for the qualifying test relating to Group-II Services (Notf.No.25/2018) can now download their admit cards by clicking on the provided link or by accessing on the official website.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

How to Download APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in. Click on Hall Tickets for the Group 2 Services- Notification No. 25/2018- Computer Proficiency Test-Phase 2 for absentees are available for download (Published on 10/8/2020) A new window will be opened. Candidates are required to enter a User ID, Password and captcha code. Then, the APPSC Group 2 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download and save the admit card for future reference.

The commission will recruit a total of 447 posts under Group-II Services General (Direct) Recruitment vide Notification No.25/2018, Dated:31-12-2018.