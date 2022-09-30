APPSC Recruitment 2022 For Group IV Posts: Scale of Pay 80,910, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online application for the Group IV Posts on its official website. Check APPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APPSC Group IV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released job notification for various Group IV posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 19 October 2022.

As per the notification released, there are a total of 06 vacancies including Junior Assistant, Typist , Steno/ Typist and Junior Stenographer. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Scale of pay (Rs) Rs.25,220/- to 80,910/-(RPS2022). In a bid to apply for these posts, candidates should have age group of 18-42 yrs.

Notification Details APPSC Group IV Recruitment 2022 :

Notification Number: 06/2022

Important Dates APPSC Group IV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 19 October 2022

Last Date for Submission of Fee: 18 October 2022

Vacancy Details APPSC Group IV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Junior Assistant In Prisons and Correctional Services Department-01

Junior Assistant cum Typist In Prisons and Correctional Services Department-01

Typist in Women Development and Child Welfare Department-01

Typist in Sericulture Service-01

Steno/ Typist in Tribal Welfare Department-01

Junior Stenographer in Labour Department-01

Eligibility Criteria APPSC Group IV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant In Prisons and Correctional Services Department- Bachelor’s Degree of any University in India.



Please check the notification link for detail of the educational and technical eligibility of the posts.

How to Apply APPSC Group IV Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these post after login to the Commission’s Website with his/her registered OTPR number on or before 19 October 2022.