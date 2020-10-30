APPSC Result 2020 Out for Group I Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Total 9678 Qualified for Mains Exam

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Provisional Prelims Result on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in.

Oct 30, 2020 08:53 IST
APPSC Group I Provisional Result 2020
APPSC Group I Provisional Result 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Provisional Prelims Result for the Group I Posts against Notification No.27/2018 on its official website. A total of 9678 candidates have been qualified for the Mains Exam for Group I Posts. All such candidates who have appeared in the Prelims Exam for Group I Posts can check their result available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), the prelims result for the  Group I Posts against Notification No.27/2018 is uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Prelims Exam for Group I Posts can check their result available on the official web portal. 

Total 9678 candidates have been declared qualified in the Prelims Exam for Group I Posts conducted by APPSC. Commission has also released the cut off marks for the Group I Prelims Exam. As per the notification released by the APPSC, it has fixed 88.85 as the cut off marks in the Prelim Exam for Group I Services. 


Candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam can check their Result/Cutoff marks on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 


Direct Link for APPSC Prelims Result 2020 for Group I Posts 

How to Download: APPSC Prelims Result 2020 for Group I Posts 

  • Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e. https://psc.ap.gov.in
  • Go to the Announcements Section available on the official website.
  • Click on the link "Revised results for Screening Test Group- I Services-Notification No.27/2018- (Published on 29/10/2020) - " on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the Provisional Result for the Group-I Services Posts.
  • You should take print out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

