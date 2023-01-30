APPSC Group 1 2022-23 Screening Test Results Out, Check Result and Download PDF here

Know here about APPSC Group 1 2022-23 Screening Test/APPSC Prelims Results Check result, know mains exam date and download notification pdf.

APPSC Group 1 2022-23 Screening Test/APPSC Prelims Results: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result for the Group-I Services Screening Test/APPSC Prelims on its official website. Candidates can download the result for the screening test for the Group-I Services from the official website of APPSC- https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Candidates are advised to check their roll numbers in the APPSC Prelims result PDF to check whether they have qualified for the Mains Exam or not.

According to the official notification released by the APPSC along with the prelims result, a total of 6455 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the written mains exam. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 90 fresh vacancies and 2 carry forward vacancies for the posts like Assistant Commissioner(State Tax), Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police etc. Candidates can download the APPSC Group-1 Screening Test/APPSC Prelims Result from the direct link given below.

Direct Link To Download APPSC Prelims result PDF

Alternatively candidates can also download the PDF of APPSC Group-1 Screening Test/Prelims Result by following the steps given below.

How To Download APPSC Group-1 Screening Test/Prelims Result

Step 1 Visit the official website of APPSC at https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Step 2 On the Homepage, go to the announcements section.

Step 3 Click on the link that reads ‘ Results for Screening Test Group- I Services’ Notification No.28/2022’

Step 4 View and download the PDF of the APPSC Group-1 Screening Test result.

It is noted for the knowledge of the candidates that the APPSC had conducted the screening test for the vacancies of Group-I services on 08 January 2023. Now along with the prelims result and final answer keys for prelims exam, the commission has also released the exam date for mains exam. The APPSC Group -I Services Main Exam will be conducted from 23 April 2023 to 29 April 2023.