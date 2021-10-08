APPSC JE Recruitment 2021: 190 Vacancies for Junior Engineer Posts, Salary Upto 84970

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is conducting direct recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in various Engineering Sub Services for a total of 35 Carry forwarded and 155 Fresh vacancies.

APPSC JE Recruitment 2021 Notification: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is conducting direct recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in various Engineering Sub Services for a total of 35 Carry forwarded and 155 Fresh vacancies.

APPSC JE Online Registration Process will start from 21 October 2021 and will end on 11 November 2021 through APPSC Website www.psc.ap.gov.in.The applicant who desires to apply shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number, once the link is activated.

APPSC JE Notification

APPSC JE Online Application Link - 21 October 2021

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application - 21October 2021

Last date for submission of online application - 11 November 2021

APPSC JE Vacancy Details

Carried Forward (CF) Vacancies

AE (Civil) in A.P. RWS &S Engineering Sub-ordinate Service - 24

AE (ENV) in PH & ME Sub-ordinate Service - 06

AE (Civil) (PH) in A.P Public Health & MPL Engg. Sub-ordinate Service - 02

Municipal Asst Engineer (Civil) in A.P Public Health & MPL Engineering Sub-ordinate Service - 02

AE (Civil) in A.P Ground Water Sub-ordinate Service - 01

Fresh Vacancies

AE (Civil) in A.P. RWS &S Engg. Sub-ordinate Service - 68

AE (Civil / Mechanical) in A.P Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Sub-ordinate Service - 34

AE (Civil or Mechanical) in Endowment Sub-ordinate Service - 03

AE (Civil ) in A.P. Water Resources Sub-ordinate Service - 45

AE (Mechanical) in A.P. Water Resources - 5 Posts

Sub-ordinate Service - 05

APPSC JE Salary

Rs.31,460/- to 84,970/-

APPSC JE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) in A.P. RWS & Engineering Subordinate Service - L.C.E issued by the State Board of Technical Education & Training A.P or any other qualification equivalent thereto which are recognized by the SBTET.

Assistant Engineer (Civil / Mechanical) in A.P Panchayati Raj Engineering Sub - Service - B.E Degree (Civil) or B.E Degree (Mechanical) of any University in India established or incorporated by or under an Central Act or an equivalent qualification. OR U.S or LCE or LME or LAE or LSE or DCE Diploma issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training A.P or any other qualification recognized as equivalent thereto.

Assistant Engineer - (ENV) in PH & ME Subordinate Service - A four year Degree in B.E / B.Tech., in Environmental Engineering OR B.E/B.Tech.,/AMIE (Civil) from any University established by an Act of Government of India OR State Act and recognized by the University Grants Commission and approved by AICTE not eligible for appointment.

Assistant Engineer in Endowment Subordinate Service - Must possess a Diploma in Engineering (Civil or Mechanical) issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh.

Assistant Engineer (PH) in A.P Public Health & MPL Engineering Subordinate Service - A Degree in B.E Civil or Mechanical of a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State or Provincial Act or Institution Recognized by UGC or B.Sc (Engineering) Degree of the Benaras Hindu University or A pass in sections ‘A’ & ‘B’ of the AMIE (India) Civil examination or

LCE Diploma or any other equivalent Diploma of any recognized Institute or LME Diploma of any recognized Institute or LSE Diploma awarded by the State Board of Technical Education and Training

Municipal Assistant Engineer (Civil) in A.P Public Health & MPL Engineering Sub-ordinate Service L.C.E or its equivalent qualification. Or A bachelor’s degree or diploma in Civil Engineering of a university in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or an Institution Recognized by the UGC/AICTE or a pass in Section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of AMIE(India) examination in Civil Engineering.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) in A.P Ground Water Sub-ordinate Service - Diploma in Civil Engineering or any other equivalent qualification.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) in A.P. Water Resources Sub-ordinate Service - Must possess a Diploma / Bachelor’s Degree qualification in Civil Engineering of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission / All India Council for Technical Education or an equivalent qualification.

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in A.P. Water Resources Sub-ordinate Service - Must possess a Diploma / Bachelor’s Degree qualification in Mechanical Engineering of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission / All India Council for Technical Education or an equivalent qualification.

APPSC JE Age Limit:

18 to 42 years

APPSC JE Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online exam.

How to apply for APPSC JE Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply through the online mode 21 October to 11 November 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 250/- as application fee + Rs. 80/- as exam fee (However, SC, ST, BC, PH & Ex-Service Men candidates are exempted from payment of examination fee Rs.80/- only)