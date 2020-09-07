APPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Revised Date out @appsc.gov.in, Check Arunachal Pradesh CCE New Date Here

APPSC PCS Prelims 2020 Date: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has revised CCE Prelims 2020 Date on its website. All those who applied for APPSC CCE 2020 will be able to download Arunachal Pradesh CCE Prelims 2020 Admit Card through the official website of APPSC.i.e.appsc.gov.in.

According to the notice released on Arunachal Pradesh PSC Official Website, The APPSC CCE Prelims 2020 will be held on 1 November 2020 and the admit cards for the same to be uploaded on the official website shortly. All candidates are advised to keep close eyes on the official website for latest updates.

Further, the commission has also decided to conduct APPSC CCE Mains 2020 Exam on 6 February 2021 onwards. All those who successfully qualified in APPSC CCE Prelims 2020 will be able to appear in the mains exam. The updates related to APPSC CCE 2020 Mains to be communicated in due course.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh CCE 2020 was to be conducted on 17 May 2020 which was postponed due to COVID-19. The commission had earlier scheduled the main exam from 9 to 17 October 2020. A total of 79 vacancies will be recruited through Arunachal Pradesh Combined Competitive Exam (Prelims & Mains) 2020.

Download APPSC CCE 2020 Exam Date Notice

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs:

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020: Apply Online from today @midhani-india.in

BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020, 15 Vacancies Notified, Apply @bsip.res.in

NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020: Apply Officer Incharge and Support Engineer Posts

OPSC Recruitment 2020 for 210 Assistant Executive Engineers Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check all Details Here

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 775 Vacancies @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in, 8th pass can apply

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Business Head Posts