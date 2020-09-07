MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020: Apply Online from today @midhani-india.in

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Artisan. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bsip.res.in on or before 26 September 2020.

Advt.No: MDN/HR/R8/NE/2/20

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application:26 September 2020

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Artisan - 4 Posts

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: SSC + ITI with minimum 2 years post qualification experience in operations of Water Jet Cutting Machine/Ballistic Panel Moulding Hydraulic Press/ CNC Fiber Cutting Machine/Auto Clave.

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - 20,000-3%

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates shortlisted based on the initial screening of applications will be called for Written Test. Candidates qualified/shortlisted in the Written Test will be called for Practical / Trade Test (Wherever applicable).

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at midhani-india.in from 7 September 2020 to 26 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates need not send the hard copy.

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General: Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/PWD/ESM: No Fee

Latest Government Jobs:

BSIP LDC MTS Recruitment 2020, 15 Vacancies Notified, Apply @bsip.res.in

NHM Uttarakhand Recruitment 2020: Apply Officer Incharge and Support Engineer Posts

OPSC Recruitment 2020 for 210 Assistant Executive Engineers Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check all Details Here

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 775 Vacancies @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in, 8th pass can apply