MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020: Apply Online from today @midhani-india.in

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Artisan. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bsip.res.in on or before 26 September 2020.
Advt.No: MDN/HR/R8/NE/2/20
Important Dates:
Last date for submission of online application:26 September 2020
MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Junior Artisan - 4 Posts
MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: SSC + ITI with minimum 2 years post qualification experience in operations of Water Jet Cutting Machine/Ballistic Panel Moulding Hydraulic Press/ CNC Fiber Cutting Machine/Auto Clave.
MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years
MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - 20,000-3%
MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure
Candidates shortlisted based on the initial screening of applications will be called for Written Test. Candidates qualified/shortlisted in the Written Test will be called for Practical / Trade Test (Wherever applicable).
MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Online Application - to active soon
How to apply for MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at midhani-india.in from 7 September 2020 to 26 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates need not send the hard copy.
MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General: Rs. 100/-
- SC/ST/PWD/ESM: No Fee
