MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020: Apply Online from today @midhani-india.in

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Artisan. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bsip.res.in on or before 26 September 2020.

Sep 7, 2020 13:10 IST
Advt.No: MDN/HR/R8/NE/2/20

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application:26 September 2020

 MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Artisan - 4 Posts

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: SSC + ITI with minimum 2 years post qualification experience in operations of Water Jet Cutting Machine/Ballistic Panel Moulding Hydraulic Press/ CNC Fiber Cutting Machine/Auto Clave.

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 30 years

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - 20,000-3%

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure
Candidates shortlisted based on the initial screening of applications will be called for Written Test. Candidates qualified/shortlisted in the Written Test will be called for Practical / Trade Test (Wherever applicable).

 MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at midhani-india.in from 7 September 2020 to 26 September 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates need not send the hard copy.

MIDHANI Junior Artisan Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • General: Rs. 100/-
  • SC/ST/PWD/ESM: No Fee

