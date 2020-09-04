WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 775 Vacancies @anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in, Details here

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020: Women and Child Development Department (WCD) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper in Belagavi, Shivamogga, Haveri, & Bengaluru Rural [Karnataka] Districts. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts at anganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in.

A total of 775 Vacancies of Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper will be recruited out of which 407 vacancies are reserved for Belagavi District, 137 are for Shivamogga, 168 for Haveri, 63 are for Bengaluru Rural. Candidates can scroll down to check the important dates, eligibility, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of the application (Belagavi): 5 October 2020

Last Date for Submission of online application (Shivamogga): 23 September 2020

Last Date for Submission of online application (Haveri): 14 September 2020

Last Date for Submission of online application (Bengaluru Rural): 5 September 2020

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Belagavi District: 407 Posts

Shivamogga - 137 Posts

Haveri - 168 Posts

Bengaluru Rural - 63 Posts

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate who has passed 8th, 10th or equivalent from a recognized Board are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks of official notification PDFs for reference.

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected based on written test and interview.

Download WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (Belagavi)

Download WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (Shivamogga)

Download WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (Haveri)

Download WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (Bengaluru Rural)

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for WCD Karnataka Anganwadi Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at aganwadirecruit.kar.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through the hyperlinked PDFs for their reference.