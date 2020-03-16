APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2020 Out @psc.ap.gov.in, Objection Link to active from 19 March

APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2020 has been released by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). Candidates appeared in the APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer 2020 Exam can check the answer keys on the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer 2020 Exam was held from 12 to 15 March 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates can go through the answer keys by visiting the official website. Candidates who have any doubt/objection against APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2020, they may raise objections from 19 March 2020 at psc.ap.gov.in.

The online objection window for APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2020 will be available till 26 March 2020. The candidates can only submit the answer keys through the online mode.

Procedure to raise objections against APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2020

Go to the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

To check APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2020, the candidates are required to click on Keys and Objections section flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to a new window.

Candidates are required to click on raise objections and fill up the required field.

Then, the candidate will have to submit the valid proof along with the objection.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the submitted objection for future reference.

Download APPSC Polytechnic Lecturer Answer Key 2020

