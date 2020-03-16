Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020: 37 Vacancies Notified for 02/2020 Batch, Apply Online @indiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Yantrik for 02/2020 Batch. Candidates possessing the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode only.

The online application window for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 has been started from today onwards.i.e.16 March 2020. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 22 March 2020. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, selection process and other details before applying to the posts. Candidates can check all details here.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020: 22 March 2020

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Yantrik Technical (Mechanical) – 19 Posts

Yantrik Technical (Mechanical) – 3 Posts

Yantrik Technical (Electronics and Telecommunication) – 15 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or equivalent and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical/Electronics and Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering with 60% Marks.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Minimum 18 years and maximum 22 years

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Basic pay 29200/- (Pay Level-5)

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of written test, Physical Fitness Test and Initial Medical Exam.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 Online Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply online for Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Recruitment 2020 on or before 16 March 2020. Candidates can check the hyperlinks for educational qualification, experience and other related details.