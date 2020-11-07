APSC AE Admit Card 2020 Released @apsc.nic.in, Download Assam PSC Assistant Engineer (Civil) Call Letter Here

APSC AE Admit Card 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), on 07 November 2020, has released the admit card of Screening Test for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. Candidates can download APSC Admit Card from the official website of APSC apsc.nic.in

APSC AE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Assam PSC AE Admit Card, directly, through the link using their

APSC AE Admit Card Download Link

A total of 4298 candidates are shortlisted to appear in APSC AE Exam 2020. The candidates can check the list of candidates whose applications have been Accepted for appearing in the Screening Test through the link below:

APSC AE Shortlisted Candidates List

APSC AE Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 November 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon for Civil Engineering Subject and from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM for General Studies at 15 centres.

APSC Exam and Centre Details

APSC AE is an OMR Based Exam. There will be 2 Papers i.e. General Studies and Civil Engineering. Each paper is of 100 marks. 2 hours will be given to each section. The candidates can check detailed exam pattern and syllabus through the link below:

APSC AE Exam Pattern and Syllabus

How to Download APSC AE Admit Card 2020 ?