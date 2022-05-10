APSC Assistant Engineer Provisional Result 2019 (Out) for Interview Round @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF

Assam PSC has released the screening test result for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website- apsc.nic.in, Download PDF here.

APSC Assistant Engineer Provisional Result 2019: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test result for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post under Public Works Roads Department. Candidates qualified in the screening test for the Assistant Engineer posts are able to appear in the Interview round as per the selection process for the same.

All those candidates who have appeared in the screening test for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post can check the list of provisionally selected candidates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

It is noted that APSC had conducted the screening test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) post against Advt No.06/2019 Dtd. 19/11/2019 (Revised Corrigendum No.277PSC/DR-6/1/2019-2020 Dtd. 17/01/2022) on 15/11/2020.

Based on the performance, candidates have been provisionally shortlisted in the screening test for the above post. Now these provisionally selected candidates will have to appear in the next interview round. Commission will notify the schedule of interview for the selected candidates shortly.

Candidates appeared in the screening test can check the APSC Assistant Engineer Provisional Result 2019 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Assistant Engineer Provisional Result 2019 Check Steps

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Roads Department vide Advt. No.06/2019 dated:19-11-2019 RESULTS” given on the Home Page. You will get APSC AE Provisional Result 2021 notification in a new window. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.



You can download the APSC Assistant Engineer Provisional Result 2019 directly with the link given below.



How to Download: APSC Assistant Engineer Provisional Result 2019

http://apsc.nic.in/misc_2022/Wrt_res_AE(C)_PWRD_06_2019_09052022.pdf