APSC Recruitment 2023 For 84 Assistant Manager Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

APSC has invited online applications for the 84 Assistant Manager Postson its official website. Check APSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for the 84 posts of Assistant Manager in Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). Out of total 56 posts announced, 79 are for Assistant Manager (Electrical) whereas 05 are for Assistant Manager (Civil). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 May 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Fult time B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60 percent marks in (Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering) with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 :

Advt No: 06/2023

Important Date APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application:05 April 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 04 May 2023

Last Date for payment of online Fee: 06 May 2023

Vacancy Details APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Assistant Manager (Electrical) - 79 (Seventy Nine)

Assistant Manager (Civil)- 05 (Five)

Eligibility Criteria APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager (Electrical) - Full t time B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in (Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering).

Assistant Manager (Civil)- Full time B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks in Civil Engineering.

Please check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and other updates for the posts.

Age APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 0l-01-2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per the government norms.

Scale of Pay: APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Pay Scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to thc Assam Power Distribution Company Limited employees from time to time (per month)

Pay Scale Rs-37,300.00- 1,l 2,000.00

Grade Pay Rs.-14,200.00

APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply APSC Assistant Manager Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 May 2023. The process of online application will commence from 05 April 2023.