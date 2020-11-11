APSC Language Test Exam 2020 Postponed for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Details

APSC Language Test Exam 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the Written Language Test Exam for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Posts. The Written Language Test Exam for the posts of Assistant Professor was scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Posts can check the short notification available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

As per the notice announced, Assam Public Service Commission has decided to postpone the Written Language Test Exam for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Posts due to requests received from candidates who are also appearing for other competitive examinations on the same day.

The Written Language Test Exam for the posts of Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Posts was scheduled to be held on 22 November 2020 from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM for Assistant Professor Posts in State Engineering Colleges of Assam under Higher Education Technical Department, Govt. of Assam against Advt. no 05/2017.

Now Commission will release the fresh date for the Written Language Test Exam. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the official website of APSC. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Posts against Advt. no 05/2017 can check the short notification available on the official website of APSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Language Test Exam 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts Postponement Notice





How to Download: APSC Language Test Exam 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts Postponement Notice