APSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update: Check Important Exam Structure Changes @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a short notification regarding the changes in exam structure and papers for the Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2022 scheduled from 21 February 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the Combined Competitive Mains Exam can check the APSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the short notice regarding the the structure and Papers of the Combined Competitive Examination (Mains), 2020 on its official website. You can download the APSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: APSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit to the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Update section on the home page. Click on ‘Regarding the structure and Papers of the Combined Competitive Examination (Mains), 2020’ Section. You will get the PDF of the APSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update in a new window. Download APSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 Update PDF and save the same for future reference.

According to the short notice released, Commission has done some significant change in terms of structure and papers from the earlier Combined Competitive Examinations. The Combined Competitive Examination (Mains) 2020 will consist of a written examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The written Examination will consist of 8 (eight) papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in part-B of the Syllabi for Combined Competitive (Preliminary and Main Examination).

Candidates should note that instead of the traditional Question Paper and Answer Booklet, candidates will be provided with a Question-cum-Answer Booklet (QCA). Space shall be provided in the Question cum Answer Booklet (QCA) for answering the questions and the Question paper in detachable form will be provided along with the QCA Booklet, which can be taken away by the candidate at the end of the Examination. No extra pages will be provided to candidates.

All such candidates qualified for the Combined Competitive Examination (Mains), 2020-22 can check the short notice available on the official website. However you can download the same directly from the link given below.