APSC CCE Marks 2022 (Released) at apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link For Combined Competitive Exam

APSC CCE Mains/Interview Marks 2022: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded Combined Competitive Mains/Interview Marks on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Combined Competitive Mains/Interview round can download APSC CCE Marks 2022from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Direct Link To Download: APSC CCE Mains/Interview Marks 2022

It is noted that Commission had conducted the Combined Competitive Mains Exam from 21 to 27 February 2022. Interview for the candidates qualify in the mains round was conducted from 26 May to 04 June 2022.

How to Download APSC CCE Mains/Interview Marks 2022