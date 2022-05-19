Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 (Out) for Combined Competitive Exam @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

Assam PSC has released the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 Result on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Created On: May 19, 2022 09:26 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2022 09:28 IST
APSC CCE Mains Result 2020  Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 Result on its official website. Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the mains exam and now shortlisted candidates will appear in the interview round. 

A total of 3893 candidates were appeared in the  Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2022 which was conducted from 21 to 27 February 2022.

All such candidates who have appeared in the Combined Competitive Mains Exam can check the APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020. Based on the  performance of the candidates in the mains exam, Commission has uploaded the Roll Numbers of the candidates who are able to appear for interview round as per the selection process for the Combined Competitive Posts.  

Commission will conduct the interview for the qualified candidates from 26/05/2022 onwards. The detail Interview schedule will be notified shortly on the official website of APSC. 

You can download the APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 Check Steps 

  1. Visit to the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Update section on the home page.
  3. Click on ‘Results of Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020’ on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the  APSC CCE Mains Result 2020  in a new window.
  5. Download  APSC CCE Mains Result 2020  PDF and save the same for future 

Direct Link to Download: APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 

