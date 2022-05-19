APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 (Out) for Combined Competitive Exam @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

Assam PSC has released the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 Result on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 Result on its official website. Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the mains exam and now shortlisted candidates will appear in the interview round.

A total of 3893 candidates were appeared in the Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2022 which was conducted from 21 to 27 February 2022.

All such candidates who have appeared in the Combined Competitive Mains Exam can check the APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the list of qualified candidates in the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020. Based on the performance of the candidates in the mains exam, Commission has uploaded the Roll Numbers of the candidates who are able to appear for interview round as per the selection process for the Combined Competitive Posts.

Commission will conduct the interview for the qualified candidates from 26/05/2022 onwards. The detail Interview schedule will be notified shortly on the official website of APSC.

You can download the APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Update section on the home page. Click on ‘Results of Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020’ on the home page. You will get the PDF of the APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 in a new window. Download APSC CCE Mains Result 2020 PDF and save the same for future

Direct Link to Download: APSC CCE Mains Result 2020



