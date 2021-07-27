APSC CCE Prelims Schedule 2020-21 Released for Combined Competitive Exam @apsc.nic.in, Check Details

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination date on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check details schedule here.

APSC CCE Prelims Schedule 2020-21: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Prelims Exam Date for Combined Competitive Examination 2020. Commission will conduct the prelims for Combined Competitive Exam in 3I District Headquarter in the state. All such candidates applied for the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination can check the APSC CCE Prelims Schedule 2020-21 on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination 2020 on 12th September 2021. Commission will uploaded the applications and e-Admission certificates of candidates for the Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination 2020 on its official website in due course of time.

Candidates applied for Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination 2020 should note that Commission will conduct the examination in 3I District Headquarters of the state including-Barpeta, Biswanath Chariali, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Halflong, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Karimgdnj, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Silchar, Sivsagar, Sonari, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Udalguri and Guwahati.

Candidates will have to check the status of their applications before downloading their e-Admission Certificates. For detailed information regarding the same, candidates can download the "Instruction to Candidates" from the APSC website www.apsc.nic.in in due course.

Candidates should note that they will have to bring any one of the valid Photo ID proof such as PAN card, Driving License/ Passport/Voter ID Card, Aadhaar Card, ID card issued by Educational Institutions, Govt. Departments, Public Sector Undertakings and other institutions. Candidates can check the details APSC CCE Prelims Schedule 2020-21 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

