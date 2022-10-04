APSC Exam Calendar 2022 (Released) for Oct/Nov-22 at apsc.nic.in, Download Schedule For SO/Ranger and Others

Assam PSC has uploaded the details exam schedule for SO, Squad Commander and others on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Exam Calendar 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the details exam/viva-voce interview schedule for various exams including Soil Conservation Ranger, Station Officer, Squad Commander and others on its official website. Candidates who are part of various posts selection process under Assam PSC can download the APSC Exam Calendar 2022 for the above posts from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notice released, the screening test for the Soil Conservatism Ranger post under the Soil Conservation Department will be held on 15/16 October 2022.

The Screening test for the Station Officer (SO) in the Fire and Emergency Service under Home and Political Department is scheduled on 29th October 2022.

The exam for Squad Commander under SDRF (in the rank of Station Officer) under Home and Political Department will be held on 11th November 2022. Commission has also released the exam schedule for half yearly departmental exam under Department of Personnel.

