APSC Exam Calendar 2022 (Out) at apsc.nic.in, Check List Of Major Exams Scheduled in Nov/Dec-22

Assam PSC has uploaded the details exam/viva-voce interview scheduled in the month of Nov/Dec-2022 on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Exam Calendar 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the details exam/viva-voce interview scheduled in the month of Nov/Dec-2022 on its official website. Commission has released the details exams schedule/viva/screening/written etc for various posts including Principal, Squad Commander, Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B, Class I, Assistant Soil Conservation Officer, Inspector of Factories and others.

All those candidates who are part of various round of selection process for the above mentioned posts can download the APSC Exam Calendar 2022 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

However the link to download the APSC Exam Calendar 2022 directly is available below and you can download the same after clicking the link.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Exam Calendar 2022 For December





As per the short notice released, APSC will conduct the Viva for the Principal, Kokrajhar Govt College on 5th November 2022. Screening test for the post of Squad Commander under SDRF (in the rank of Station Officer) will be held on 11 November 2022.

The Viva test for the post of Veterinary Officer/Block Veterinary Officer post will be held from 14-21 November 2022. Viva for Assistant Soil Conservation Officer will be conducted on 23 November 2022.

The screening test for the Inspector of Factories, Assam is scheduled on 4th December 2022. You can check the others exam scheduled in November/December 2022 for major posts from the official website after following the steps given below.



Steps To Download: APSC Exam Calendar 2022 For Nov/Dec-2022