APSC Final Result 2022 Out for Inspector of Statistics Posts at apsc.nic.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Assam PSC has released the final result for the post of Inspector of Statistics on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Statistics Inspector Final Result 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the final result for the post of Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics. Candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Inspector of Statistics under Transformation & Development Department, Assam can check their final result from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Statistics Inspector Final Result 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC Statistics Inspector Final Result 2022







It is noted that Commission had conducted the interview for the Inspector of Statistics in the Directorate of Economics & Statistics under Transformation and Development Department on 12/17/18 August 2022. Candidates qualified in the screening test for the above post appeared in the interview round as per the selection process for the Inspector of Statistics against Advt. No. 02/2021 Dtd. 12/01/2021.

You can download the APSC Statistics Inspector Final Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: APSC Statistics Inspector Final Result 2022