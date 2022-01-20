APSC Interview Admit Card 2022 to Release on Jan 24 for Research Assistant Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Schedule

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit Card/Schedule update for the Research Assistant post on its official website-apsc.nic.in, Check details here.

Commission will conduct the interview for the post of Research Assistant under the Directorate of Border Protection and Development Department on 01 February 2022.

You can download the APSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Notification regarding Interview Programme for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant under Border Protection & Development Department. Vide Advt No. 05/2020 dated 07-08-2020 NOTIFICATION” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022. Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview.