APSC Interview Date 2021 Postponed for Functional Manager and Other Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check New Schedule

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the Interview/Viva-voice schedule for the post of Functional Manager and other on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check new date here.

APSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponed: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the Interview/Viva-voice schedule for the post of Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director under industries & Commerce Deptt Assam. Commission has released the new date for the interview for these posts.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Interview Round for the Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director Post can check the detail rescheduled interview date available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the postponement notice and new interview date on its official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice





It is noted that Commission was set to conduct the interview for the above posts on 27 October 2021. Now it will be held on 08 November 2021.

The short notice further says," In pursuance of this office Notification No.62PSC/DR-9/1/2018-19 datedlll10l202, it is for information to all concerned candidates that the Interview for the post of Functional Manager /Production Manager/Deputy Director under Industries and Commerce Department, Assam scheduled to be held on 27/1012021 is hereby deferred to 08/1112021 due to unavoidable circumstances. The concerned candidates are directed to appear before the Commission for interview on 08/1112021at 9:00 A.M accordingly. The intimation letter will be uploaded later on."

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director can check the postponement notice available on the official website.

Process to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2021 Postponement Notice