APSC Interview Schedule 2021 Out for Functional Manager and Others @apsc.nic.in,Check Hall Ticket Downloading Date

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-voice schedule for the post of Functional Manager and other on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check details here.

APSC Interview Schedule 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview/Viva-voice schedule for the post of Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director under industries & Commerce Deptt, Assam. All those candidates who have qualified for the Interview Round for the Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director Post can check the detail interview schedule available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Interview Schedule 2021 for the above posts also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2021





According to the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has decided to conduct the Interview/Viva-voce for the Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director posts against Advt. No. 4/2020 on 27 October 2021.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director posts should note that APSC will upload the intimation letter (Admit Card )on its official we website (http:/www.apsc.nic.in) on 25 October 2021. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials on the official website of APSC.

Candidates can check the detail APSC Interview Schedule 2021 for the Functional Manager/Project Manager/Deputy Director posts on the official website of Commission.

How to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2021