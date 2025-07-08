APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Out for Jr Administrative Assistant Post at apsc.nic.in, Check Steps To Raise Objection

APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant under the Advt. No. 24/2024 was held on July 06, 2025. Candidates can raise their objetions, if any against the provisional answer key on or before July 11, 2025.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Junior Administrative Assistant post can download APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Download

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the test booklet series including A/B/C/D for the subject General Studies. Candidates can download the Answer key and compare the same with their actual answer.