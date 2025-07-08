APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Out for Jr Administrative Assistant Post at apsc.nic.in, Check Steps To Raise Objection

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 8, 2025, 14:06 IST

APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant under the Advt. No. 24/2024 was held on July 06, 2025. Candidates can raise their objetions, if any against the provisional answer key on or before July 11, 2025.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Junior Administrative Assistant post can download APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Download

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the test booklet series including A/B/C/D for the subject General Studies. Candidates can download the Answer key and compare the same with their actual answer. 

APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Download Link

 

APSC JAA Answer Key 2025  

To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights, we've shared an overview below. This table includes important dates, selection stages, and official details.

Particulars Details
Organization  Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 
Post Name Junior Administrative Assistant
Advt. No. 24/2024
Official Website apsc.nic.in

How To Download APSC JAA Answer Key 2025?

You can download the answer key from the official website after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  • Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  • Click on the link " Notification regarding Answer Keys for Screening Test (OMR based), Junior Administrative Assistant under the Establishment of APSC (Advt. No. 24/2024 dtd. 13-12-2024) GENERAL STUDIES (Series-A, B, C, D) ” given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you  will get the PDF of the documents.
  • Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

 

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

