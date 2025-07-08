APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Out for Jr Administrative Assistant Post at apsc.nic.in, Check Steps To Raise Objection

APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. The written exam for the Junior Administrative Assistant under the Advt. No. 24/2024 was held on July 06, 2025. Candidates can raise their objetions, if any against the provisional answer key on or before July 11, 2025.
Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Junior Administrative Assistant post can download APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
APSC JAA Answer Key 2025 Download
Commission has uploaded the PDF of the test booklet series including A/B/C/D for the subject General Studies. Candidates can download the Answer key and compare the same with their actual answer.
|APSC JAA Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
APSC JAA Answer Key 2025
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|Post Name
|Junior Administrative Assistant
|Advt. No.
|24/2024
|Official Website
|apsc.nic.in
How To Download APSC JAA Answer Key 2025?
You can download the answer key from the official website after following the steps given below
- Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link " Notification regarding Answer Keys for Screening Test (OMR based), Junior Administrative Assistant under the Establishment of APSC (Advt. No. 24/2024 dtd. 13-12-2024) GENERAL STUDIES (Series-A, B, C, D) ” given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the documents.
- Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
