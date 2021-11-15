APSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2021 PDF Out @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections Till Nov 18

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fisheries Department on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Raise objections till 18 November 2021.

APSC JE Screening Test Answer Key 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fisheries Department, Assam for the General Studies and Civil Engineering Subjects. All such candidates who have appeared in the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts Screening Test under Fisheries Department can check the answer key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had conducted conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fishery Department on 07-11-2021 (Sunday). Exam was conducted for two subjects including-General Studies and Civil Engineering.

Now commission has uploaded the Answer Key for the above exam on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the screening test should note that they can raise the Objections on or before 18 November 2021. Candidates should note that if they found any answer incorrect/wrong in their opinion, they can submit the correct answers as per their opinion with supportive documents/papers to substantiate their claim to the undersigned only by E-mail. Candidates can send the same along with the Answer Key Claim Format as available on the official website.

How to Download: APSC JE Screening Test Answer Key 2021