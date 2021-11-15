Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

APSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2021 PDF Out @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections Till Nov 18

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fisheries Department on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Raise objections till 18 November 2021.

Created On: Nov 15, 2021 10:11 IST
APSC JE Screening Test Answer Key 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test answer key for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fisheries Department, Assam for the General Studies and Civil Engineering Subjects. All such candidates who have appeared in the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts Screening Test under Fisheries Department can check the answer key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the APSC JE Answer Key 2021 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download: APSC JE Screening Test Answer Key 2021-General Studies 

Direct Link to Download: APSC JE Screening Test Answer Key 2021-Civil Engineering 

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had conducted conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fishery Department on 07-11-2021 (Sunday). Exam was conducted  for two subjects including-General Studies and Civil Engineering.

Now commission has uploaded the  Answer Key for the above exam on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the screening test should note that they can raise the Objections on or before 18 November 2021. Candidates should note that if they found any   answer  incorrect/wrong in their opinion, they can submit the correct answers as per their opinion with supportive documents/papers to substantiate their claim to the undersigned only by E-mail. Candidates can send the same along with the   Answer Key Claim Format as available on the official website. 

Candidates can check the  APSC JE Screening Test Answer Key 2021 with  detail available on the official website. 

How to Download: APSC JE Screening Test Answer Key 2021 

  1. Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
  3. Click on the link -"Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fishery Department, Assam (Advt. No.: 10/2020, dated: 27-10-2020) NOTIFICATION”given on the Home Page.
  4. You will get the Answer Key for various General Studies and Civil Engineering subjects in a new window.
  5. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

