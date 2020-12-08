APSC Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Lecture (District Resource Unit) Post @apsc.nic.in, Check all Details here

APSC Lecture Interview Schedule 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Lecturers District Resource Unit (DRU) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Lecturer posts can check the interview schedule available on the official website of APSC- apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will hold the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Lecturer, District Resource Unit (DRU) under Elementary Eduction Department on 21-23 December 2020. Commission will conduct the Document Verification on the same day from 09.30 AM and time for Interview will be 10.30 AM.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the Lecturer posts should note that Commission will upload the list of selected /rejected applicants on 14 December 2020. Candidates can check their application status for the Interview round.

Again, no intimation letter to the eligible candidates will be sent to them by the commission. APSC will upload the Intimation Letter on 18 December 2020 on its official website and candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials.

Candidates applied for the APSC Lecturer Posts can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Lecture (District Resource Unit) Post





How to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2020 for Lecture (District Resource Unit) Post