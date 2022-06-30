APSC Museum Officer Admit Card 2022 To Release on July 12 @apsc.nic.in, Check Interview Schedule

Assam PSC has released the notice for the Interview Schedule/Admit Card update for the District Museum Officer post on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the short notice regarding the Interview Schedule/Admit Card update for the post of District Museum Officer on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the District Museum Officer Grade I in Directorate of Museum under Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department can download the APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

Direct Link to Download APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





As per the short notice released, APSC will conduct the interview for the District Museum Officer Grade I post on 19 July 2022. Commission will conduct the document verification also on the same day from 09.00 A.M. and Interview will be held from 10.30 A.M.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents/testimonials as mentioned in the notification for the verification/scrutiny on the day of interview.

Candidates can download the Admit Card for the Interview round from 12 July 2022 from the official website.

You can download the APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Check Steps