APSC Recruitment 2021 for 45 Research Assistant Posts, Apply Online from 4 October onwards @apsc.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Research Assistants in Planning Services under the Transformation & Development Department under the Assam Government. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 4 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 4 October 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 30 November 2021
APSC Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Research Assistant- 45 Posts
APSC Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce.
APSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per govrnment norms)
APSC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).
APSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.
Download APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Apply Online - to active on 4 Oct
How to apply for APSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 November 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Applicants are required to apply online through APSC’s recruitment website. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted and the Application will be summarily rejected.
APSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
- General/EWS - Rs. 250/-
- SC/ST/OBC/MOBC - Rs. 150/-
- BPL - nil
- PWBD - nil