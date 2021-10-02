APSC Recruitment 2021 for 45 Research Assistant Posts, Apply Online from 4 October onwards @apsc.nic.in

APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification out at apsc.nic.in for 45 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

APSC Recruitment 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Research Assistants in Planning Services under the Transformation & Development Department under the Assam Government. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 4 October 2021 to 30 November 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 October 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 30 November 2021

APSC Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Research Assistant- 45 Posts

APSC Recruitment 2021 Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce.

APSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 38 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved categories as per govrnment norms)

APSC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Pay scale + Grade Pay + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time (per month).

APSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview.

Download APSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active on 4 Oct

Official Website

How to apply for APSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 30 November 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Applicants are required to apply online through APSC’s recruitment website. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted and the Application will be summarily rejected.

APSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee