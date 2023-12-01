APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released detailed notification for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade-II on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, the Commission is set to recruit a total of 17 Stenographer Grade-II in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 4, 2024.The online application process will be commence from December 5, 2023.
You can check all the details regarding the APSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.
APSC Jobs 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date for submission of application: December 5, 2023
- Opening date for submission of application: January 5, 2024Last d
- ate for submission of fees: January 6, 2023
APSC Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details
Under the recruitment drive, a total of 17 Stenographer Grade-II posts are to be filled against Advt. No. 31/2023. Out of 17 vacancies, 11 are for the posts of Stenographer Grade-II (English) and 6 for Stenographer Grade-II (Language).
Educational Qualifications For APSC Jobs 2023:
- Candidates should have passed degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognised university.
- You are advised to visit on the official website frequently to check the details notification for the posts.
APSC Account Assistant Posts 2023: Age Limit
(As on 01-01-2023)
- Candidates should not be less than 21 years of and not more than 38 years of age.
- Check notification for relaxation in upper age limit.
Scale of Pay for APSC Stenographer Posts 2023
- Pay Scale Rs. 22,000-to Rs. 97,000
- Grade Pay Rs. 9,400
- Pay Band 3
APSC Vacancy 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For APSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.apscrecruitment.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Register Here on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process.
- Step 4: After that, provide your login details and go to the Applicant Section/Apply Section on the home page.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.