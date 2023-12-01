APSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released detailed notification for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade-II on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, the Commission is set to recruit a total of 17 Stenographer Grade-II in Assam Secretariat (Janata Bhawan) under the General Administration Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 4, 2024.The online application process will be commence from December 5, 2023.



You can check all the details regarding the APSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and others here.