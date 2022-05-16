APSC DSO Admit Card 2022 (Out) for District Sports Officer Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Downloading Link

Assam PSC has released the Admit Card for the screening test for the post of District Sports Officer on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check downloading link here.

APSC DSO Admit Card 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of District Sports Officer on its official website. Commission is to conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of District Sports Officer under Sports and Youth Welfare Department on 21 May 2022.

All those candidates who have qualified for the screening test for the for the post of District Sports Officer against Advt. No. 10/2021 dated 16-11-2021 can download the APSC DSO Admit Card 2022 from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

In a bid to download the APSC DSO Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website. After providing your login credentials on the link you can view the e-Admission letter in a new window.

It is noted that Commission will conduct the screening test in the form of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of District Sports Officer under Sports and Youth Welfare Department on 21 May 2022 for General Studies subject. Exam will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 5.00 P.M at the venue given on the notification.

A total of 534 candidates have been finally qualified for the screening test for the District Sports Officer post.

All those candidates qualified for the screening test for the District Sports Officer can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link " Download e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test in the form of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of District Sports Officer under Sports and Youth Welfare Department. (Advt. No. 10/2021 dated 16-11-2021)e-Admission Certificate ” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC DSO Admit Card 2022. Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

