APSC Screening Test Result 2020 Out for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Post @apsc.nic.in

APSC Screening Test Result 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the Provisional Result for the Post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Screening Test for Assistant Engineer Posts (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) post can check the provisional result available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission has uploaded the list of provisionally selected candidates in the Screening test for post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical). Candidates selected in the Screening test will get the chance to appear for next Interview round.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission has conducted the screening test on 18 October 2020 for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department.

All candidates who have been declared in the screening test will be called for interview. Commission will release the schedule of Interview shortly on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the screening test for the Assistant Engineer Posts (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) post can check the list of shortlisted candidates on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC Screening Test Result 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) Post