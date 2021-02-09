APSC Selection List 2021 Out for Language Officer (Assamese) Post @apsc.nic.in, Check List of Shortlisted Candidates

APSC Selection List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Selection List for the post of Language Officer (Assamese) on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Language Officer (Assamese) Post can check the list of selected candidates available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has list of shortlisted candidates for the interview round for the Language Officer (Assamese) posts. Candidates who have applied for the Language Officer (Assamese) post can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the Interview/Viva-Voce on 19/20 February 2021 for the post of Language Officer (Assamese).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has earlier released the recruitment of the post of Language Officer (Assamese) in the Office of the Assam Official Language (TCL) Commission under the Legislative Department vide Advt. No11/2020 Dated: 04/12/2020.

Candidates applied for Language Officer (Assamese) posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Selection List 2021 for Language Officer (Assamese) Post





How to Download: APSC Selection List 2021 for Language Officer (Assamese) Post