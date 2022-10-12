APSC SO Admit Card 2022 To Release on Oct 21, Download Station Officer Exam Schedule Here

Assam PSC has released the screening test schedule for the post of Station Officer on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Schedule/Admit Card Update for the post of Station Officer on its official website. Commission will be conducting the screening test for the post of Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services on 29 October 2022.

Candidates who have applied for the Station Officer post under Home and Political Department, Assam can download the APSC Station Officer Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

The direct link to download the APSC Station Officer Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update is available below and you can download the same after clicking the link.

As per the short notice released, the screening test for the Station Officer in Fire & Emergency Services against Advt. No. 05/2022 will be held on 29 October 2022. Paper I will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 12 Noon whereas Paper II will be conducted from 1.30 PM to 3.30 P.M.

Commission will upload the Admit Card/Intimation letter on 21 October 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link released by APSC.

You can download the APSC Station Officer Exam Schedule/Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

