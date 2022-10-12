APSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) at apsc.nic.in, Check Soil Conservation Ranger Hall Ticket Download Link

Assam PSC has released the admit card for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check download link here.

APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Admit Card 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test admit card for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger on its official website. Candidates who have applied successfully for the Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department,Assam post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)- apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Admit Card 2022





It is noted that Commission will be conducting the screening test for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger on 15-16 October 2022. The screening test for the General Knowledge will be held on 15 October 2022 from 1.30 P M to 3.30 P.M whereas exam for the General English and Optional Subject will be conducted on 16 October 2022.

Candidates can download the e-Admission Certificate for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger against Advt. No. 05/2021 can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.



You can download the e-Admission Certificate from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Admit Card 2022