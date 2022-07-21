APSSB CGL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for UDC, and Jr Inspector/Auditor @apssb.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is hiring for Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Junior Inspector/Auditor through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts.

APSSB CGL Recruitment 2022: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has published a notification for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Junior Inspector/Auditor of Cooperative Societies. Candidates can apply online from 20 July to 16 August 2022 on the official website of APSSB - apssb.nic.in. The board will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam for the applicants in the month of September 2022.

The candidates can go through this recruitment notification to check their educational qualification, age limit, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of submission of online application: 20 July 2022

Closing of submission of application: 16 August 2022 at 3 PM

Tentative Written Exam Date: 18 September 2021

Tentative Skill Test Date: 16 October 2021

APSSB CGL Vacancy Details

UDC (District Establishment) - 12

UDC - 22

Junior Inspector/Auditor of Cooperative Societies - 8

APSSB CGL UDC Salary

Level 5, Rs. 29,200 to Rs. 92,300/-

APSSB CGL Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

UDC - Graduation from recognized university. Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized board.

Junior Inspector/Auditor of Cooperative Societies - Degree in Arts or Commerce or Science from a recognized university.

APSSB CGL Age Limit:

18 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2022

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of:

Objective type written test - 300 Marks Skill test - 40 Marks (Basic Computer Application - Word Processing, Spreadsheets, Slides

How to apply for APSSB CGL Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested candidates can apply for APSSSB UDC Recruitment online mode from 20 July to 16 August 2022.

Application Fee: