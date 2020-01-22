APSSB Recruitment 2020: 944 Vacancies for GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts, Apply @apssb.in, 10th Pass Eligible

APSSB Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment of GD Constable, IRBn Constable, Head Constable, Forester, Forest Guard, Mineral Guard, Driver and Fireman. A total of 944 vacancies are available for theses posts in Environment and Forest Department, Director General Police, Fire and Emergency Service and Geology and Mining Department.
Applications are invited through online mode only. APSSB online applications will start from 28 January 2020. The last for APSSB registration is 28 February 2020.
Before applying for the APPSB Recruitment for 944 Posts, candidates should fulfill the required eligibility criteria. More details such as vacancy break-up, selection process, age limit, application process etc. are given below in this article.
APSSB Notification Details
Notification Number – 09/2020
APSSB Important Date
- Starting Date of Online Application – 28 January 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2020
APSSB Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 944
- Forester – 159 Posts
- Head Constable (RT) - 17
- Head Constable (Telecom) - 195
- Head Constable(Telecom) Tirap- 12
- Head Constable(Telecom) Londging -15
- Head Constable(Telecom) Changlang -21
- Fireman Grade C - 21
- Constable (GD) Civil Police Male - 225
- Constable (GD) Civil Police Female - 172
- Constable IRBn - 29
- Forest Guard -10
- Mineral Guard - 5
- H/C Driver - 40
- Constable Driver (Civil Police) - 23
Eligibility Criteria for GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Forester – 12th passed with science
- Head Constable (RT) - 12th passed with PCM for Non-APST OR 10th passed with PCM for APST
- Head Constable (Telecom) – 10th passed
- Head Constable(Telecom) Tirap - 10th passed
- Head Constable(Telecom) Londging -10th passed
- Head Constable(Telecom) Changlang -10th passed
- Fireman Grade C - 10th passed
- Constable (GD) Civil Police Male - 10th passed
- Constable (GD) Civil Police Female - 10th passed (General/APST)
- Constable IRBn - 10th passed and knowledge in playing band/bugle
- Forest Guard -10th passed
- Mineral Guard - 10th passed
- H/C Driver - 10th passed with heavy motor vehicle license
- Constable Driver (Civil Police) - 10th passed with light motor vehicle license
Age Limit:
- Constable- 17 to 21 years
- Head Constable - 18 to 24 years
- Fireman - 18 to 25 years
- Forester, Forest Guard, Mineral Guard, HC Driver & Constable Driver - 18 to 28 years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for APSSB GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of PST, PET, Trade Test & Written Test.
How to Apply for APSSB GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through APSSB official website www.appsb.in from 28 January to 28 February 2020
Application Fee:
- APST Candidates – Rs. 100/-
- General Candidates – Rs. 150/-