APSSB Recruitment 2020: 944 Vacancies for GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts, Apply @apssb.in, 10th Pass Eligible

APSSB Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment of GD Constable, IRBn Constable, Head Constable, Forester, Forest Guard, Mineral Guard, Driver and Fireman. A total of 944 vacancies are available for theses posts in Environment and Forest Department, Director General Police, Fire and Emergency Service and Geology and Mining Department.

Applications are invited through online mode only. APSSB online applications will start from 28 January 2020. The last for APSSB registration is 28 February 2020.

Before applying for the APPSB Recruitment for 944 Posts, candidates should fulfill the required eligibility criteria. More details such as vacancy break-up, selection process, age limit, application process etc. are given below in this article.

APSSB Recruitment Notification PDF

APSSB Online Application - to active on 28 Jan

APSSB Official Website

APSSB Notification Details

Notification Number – 09/2020

APSSB Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application – 28 January 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 28 February 2020

APSSB Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 944

Forester – 159 Posts

Head Constable (RT) - 17

Head Constable (Telecom) - 195

Head Constable(Telecom) Tirap- 12

Head Constable(Telecom) Londging -15

Head Constable(Telecom) Changlang -21

Fireman Grade C - 21

Constable (GD) Civil Police Male - 225

Constable (GD) Civil Police Female - 172

Constable IRBn - 29

Forest Guard -10

Mineral Guard - 5

H/C Driver - 40

Constable Driver (Civil Police) - 23

Eligibility Criteria for GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Forester – 12 th passed with science

passed with science Head Constable (RT) - 12 th passed with PCM for Non-APST OR 10th passed with PCM for APST

passed with PCM for Non-APST OR 10th passed with PCM for APST Head Constable (Telecom) – 10 th passed

passed Head Constable(Telecom) Tirap - 10 th passed

passed Head Constable(Telecom) Londging -10 th passed

passed Head Constable(Telecom) Changlang -10 th passed

passed Fireman Grade C - 10 th passed

passed Constable (GD) Civil Police Male - 10 th passed

passed Constable (GD) Civil Police Female - 10 th passed (General/APST)

passed (General/APST) Constable IRBn - 10 th passed and knowledge in playing band/bugle

passed and knowledge in playing band/bugle Forest Guard -10 th passed

passed Mineral Guard - 10 th passed

passed H/C Driver - 10 th passed with heavy motor vehicle license

passed with heavy motor vehicle license Constable Driver (Civil Police) - 10th passed with light motor vehicle license

Age Limit:

Constable- 17 to 21 years

Head Constable - 18 to 24 years

Fireman - 18 to 25 years

Forester, Forest Guard, Mineral Guard, HC Driver & Constable Driver - 18 to 28 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for APSSB GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of PST, PET, Trade Test & Written Test.

How to Apply for APSSB GD Constable, Head Constable, Forester and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through APSSB official website www.appsb.in from 28 January to 28 February 2020

Application Fee: